MINERAL WELLS — U.S. Rep. Roger Williams told Mineral Wells leaders Thursday that Social Security and Medicare will not be cut in any deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.
The chair of the House Small Business Committee Committee also praised the expanded operations at Crazy Water Bottling Co. during a tour of the 100,000-square-foot downtown production facility.
“It’s pretty exciting to say we get Mineral Wells, and Crazy Water, in our district,” he told about 30 business and political leaders before the short tour.
Redistricting altered Williams’ 25th Congressional District to now include southern Parker, Palo Pinto and other counties just west and a little south of Fort Worth.
Williams also made a smiling reference to the Vistra nuclear plant outside Glen Rose. “We’ve got a nuclear plant and Crazy Water.”
Inside the original warehouse and a more recent addition, the Republican questioned owners Scott and Carole Elder amid vats and stacked pallets of ready-to-ship Crazy Water.
Some, of course, were destined for sales in the bottler’s store outlet and area shops. Many others bore the “1877” label under which it is sold at HEB Grocery Stores.
A third, equally large hall, was filled with the clink-clink-clinking of glass 1877 bottles en route to their designated pallets.
Scott Elder, who bought the business with his wife four years ago, described flavors mingling with the mineral-rich drinks.
“Today, we have plain, lime and mango that we’re bottling right now,” he said, after describing a streamline process in two shifts that boosted production from 35 or 40 pallets a day to 90 or 100. Each pallet, he said, bore 100 cases, 1,200 bottles.
The expansion has allowed the company to expand from one employee when the Nobles came on board to 30 now, 50 counting its local shop, the husband told Rogers.
“We have a lot of great families that take a lot of pride in our town and Crazy Water,” he said, adding production did not slow for COVID-19. “We didn’t shut down for a day.”
After the tour, employees joined the group on a water break as Williams made a few comments and answered questions.
Asked his thoughts on Congressional battles over whether to hinge a vote to raise the country’s debt ceiling on spending cuts, Williams said cuts to the Social Security and Medicare safety nets will not be in those discussions.
“The Democrats put that garbage out there,” he said, sidestepping members of his own party who have backed off those proposals once they were called out during the president’s recent State of the Union address to Congress. “That’s not going to happen.”
Williams was not one of those who had linked those cuts to raising the debt ceiling.
He did propose savings by selling off some of the many government-owned buildings, half of which he said stand unused.
Williams listed three areas of his chief concerns, led off by securing the southern border with Mexico and staving the deadly flow of Fentanyl into the U.S.
He said more than 100,000 young Americans have died by taking the potent opioid, Fentanyl.
“I don’t think we should invade Mexico,” he said. “But I do think the U.S. military is the only thing that can stop the drug trafficking.”
Williams repeated previous complaints that people from hostile nations are among those arriving at the southern border.
“It’s people from Russia, it’s people from China. It’s people from Iran,” he said. “You name it, they are coming over here.”
The congressman called for tax breaks in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which expire in 2025, to be made permanent.
“I’m a big tax cutter,” he said. “We’re the greatest assets America has — turn us loose.”
The Texan also urged support for the state’s energy sector and decried the emergence of electric vehicles, which a later website search indicates he does not sell at his auto dealership.
“Electric vehicles are phony,” Williams said. “It’s not a real thing, it’s a bill of sale sold to the Big Three (automakers) by the Obama Administration. ... and this (Biden) administration just committed almost $1 million to build out the infrastructure for EV vehicles. That’s the car manufacturers’ job.”
