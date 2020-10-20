MINERAL WELLS — Around 150 cyclists had a staggered take off Saturday morning for the annual Rotary Crazy Kicker Bike Ride.
The ride included five different routes, ranging from 22 to 100 miles, and began at West City Park, flowing through sites near the Brazos River, Lake Palo Pinto and Possum Kingdom Lake.
Bill Aman, an avid cyclist from Lake Worth, said he’s done this trial twice.
“It’s pretty out there,” he said. “It’s a great trail and I’m so glad it’s back.”
Participants included local riders as well as some from as far away as Houston.
Proceeds from the 16th annual event benefit the Mineral Wells Rotary Club to provide for community organizations and scholarship programs.
