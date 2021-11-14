Firefighters with Mineral Wells and surrounding departments battled a major fire at the old Mineral Wells High School.
Crews responded to the area, in the 600 block of W. Hubbard Street, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, with heavy fire reported throughout the building.
As of 11 p.m., tankers were still trucking in more water as firefighters continued to work the fire.
The Mineral Wells Senior Center, located just west of the school, announced that it would be closed until further notice due to the heat of the fire breaking some of the center's windows.
According to the school's history posted by Mineral Wells ISD, the structure was built using using funds from a bond in 1913. It was completed in 1914, and the first class graduated in 1915.
The last high school graduating class was 1953, though the school remained in use as a junior high and then as an elementary school until 1973.
In 2001, renovations began to transform the space for use as a community center for the Texas Historical Commission for preservation.
The news brought out comments from many former students who themselves, or their parents, attended the school.
The cause of the fire was unclear Sunday night. The Weatherford Democrat will update this story as more information becomes available.
