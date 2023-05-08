Texas Rep. Glenn Rogers’ bill creating a three-county authority was blocked last weekend by an Arlington House member whose chief of staff said people from Rogers’ district had complained to him.
Rogers, R-Graford, said the action by Republican Rep. Tony Tinderholt is a temporary setback.
“We were very disappointed with Rep. Tinderholt’s procedural motion and negative comments regarding the bill and the city of Mineral Wells,” Rogers said Monday. “If he had contacted us prior to his comments, we could have provided him with information that would have addressed his concerns.”
Those concerns arose from the bill’s inclusion of two Mineral Wells residents being included on the governing board of Rogers’ Cross Timbers Regional Utility Authority.
“There’s an ongoing lawsuit in the city of Mineral Wells,” Tinderholt Chief of Staff Hannah Sacia said, without specifying the case.
Sacia said Tinderholt’s office received about 20 calls “from people in the area” thanking the Arlington Republican for putting the brakes on the bill.
Rogers said he plans to revive the bill this week.
“This is a good piece of legislation that will help bring much needed water resources to the region,” he said. “And we plan to bring it back to the House floor as early as Wednesday.”
