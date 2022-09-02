PALO PINTO COUNTY - A Dallas man was killed following a single vehicle wreck early Thursday morning.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a one vehicle fatality crash on Texas 16 nine miles west of Graford around 12:30 a.m.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Ford Focus was traveling west on Texas 16 when, for an undetermined reason, the Ford left the roadway, struck a fence and a utility pole, then overturned multiple times," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "The driver, 59-year-old Rossi W. Felix, of Dallas, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene."
DPS said no additional information is available at this time.
