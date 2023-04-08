IRVING — Santo sunrises lit a larger world for the 2023 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year, Shelley Jeoffroy.
“I grew up on a ranch in Santo,” she said recently, weeks ahead of joining 49 fellow state teachers of the year in Washington, D.C. (Texas names elementary and secondary teachers of the year, but Jeoffroy was selected to represent all 340,000 Lone Star State teachers on the trip).
Also a 1994 Weatherford High School graduate, Jeoffroy has plied her career in Irving ISD where she teaches fifth grade math at Otis Brown Elementary. She’s also taken forays into classrooms in Mexico, Kenya and Morocco.
Her travels even yielded her best souvenirs — her husband, Jamal Moujahid, and step-son, Ali.
“I was traveling in Morocco and literally tripped over my husband,” she said.
The road to Teacher of the Year was jammed with interviews and essays at every stage.
“My district has been really wonderful,” she said of Irving, where she rose from campus teacher of the year to the district honor, onward to top teacher in Region 10 and finally the state’s top prize for elementary grades.
Before the school year ends, Jeoffroy and the other state teachers of the year will fly to Washington, D.C., to spend a day on Capital Hill before being hosted by First Lady Jill Biden in a Rose Garden luncheon.
The timing of the White House visit is under wraps for security reasons. So far, the president has crashed the lunch party every year, Jeoffroy said.
And while she is in love with her Metroplex district, Jeoffroy doesn’t forget her Wildcat roots. It was a topic of her keynote speech for the 2022-23 Jack Harvey Awards for area educators in February at Weatherford College, another alma mater.
“I’ve always appreciated being from a small town,” she told the Weatherford Democrat. “The relationships you build with teachers are so nurturing. Growing up in Santo, it was a family. I certainly had great role models for what that looks like.”
Those include her parents, former Palo Pinto County Sheriff L. Ray Patterson, also a teacher and coach, and Madge, a teacher and later principal. Both now run the Palo Pinto Water Supply Corp.
Then there is Jeoffroy’s late grandparents, A.C. “Jiggs” McClure and Louise Chapman McClure. Grandpa was postmaster in Palo Pinto for 22 years, while Louise managed the local telephone office.
She also knew that all work and no fun would make Shelley and her sister, Leslie, dull girls. Trips to Six Flags over Texas with Grandma were a summer tradition.
Other influences on Jeoffroy included fifth grade teacher, Jeannie Medford, and language arts instructor Marsha Hamilton, who steered the young student to the text of, “The Great Gatsby,” and away from the Cliff Notes that tempt students.
“Everybody can speak to a teacher that impacted their life,” Jeoffroy said. “And I hope I can be part of that. Because, when we elevate teachers we elevate students. It’s that relationship they have with their teachers that is really transformative.”
Greg Gilbert is superintendent in Santo, but that’s not what Jeoffroy remembers.
“When I had him, he was an incredible science teacher,” Jeoffroy, who now writes science curriculum, said of the teacher who once had her design an airplane. “You would go to him and ask him a question, and he either knew it or would find out — and he would tell you. He did it with such enthusiasm. I think that’s one of the reasons I pursued science like I did — it was so much fun.”
Gilbert recalled Jeoffroy as “a very kind student who was a pleasure to teach.” He was happy the student learned the joys of nurturing young minds.
“I have been in public education for well over three decades, and to this day, the most powerful and rewarding position was that of a classroom teacher,” Gilbert said. “The ‘why’ is the immediate and long term impact on a young person who goes forward and does well in the game of life. I am proud of Shelley.”
Jeoffroy taught both science and math before COVID 19 steered her to strictly math. But the science chops she sharpened in Gilbert’s class are formidable.
She relayed the story of a summer science program on robotics that taught coding. One student said his mother’s regular customer at Golden Corral had shared the difficulties of showering as she ages.
“They built a senior citizen’s shower,” Jeoffroy said. “It was like a car wash but for a person.”
It operated on voice commands.
“I just thought it was genius,” she said. “They made a video — fourth and fifth graders — and they beat the high school kids.”
Those elementary students might not enter a science field like coding. That doesn’t matter, they were learning to learn.
And that’s a teacher’s deeper paycheck.
“For any teacher, it’s such a genuinely fulfilling moment when that child has succeeded,” she said. “But it’s a piece of their learning that carries over. You’re giving students knowledge, but you’re really building confidence. You’re building an academic mindset that shapes their future.
“If you have a student that’s been struggling with a concept, when you help bring them to that level and they experience that success and experience that internal recognition and belief in themselves, you remind them that the next time something is difficult, ‘You can overcome that obstacle.’”
The pandemic sent Irving ISD students and faculty home at spring break, not to return till the following fall. Jeoffroy said the teachers organized one of those decorated car parades that were popular, so their kids and parents would see the teachers were still driving local education.
“We thought we were really doing that for them, but that community came out in droves,” she said. “We were so touched. They were on the curbs and had signs with their teachers’ names on them.”
Those attaboys go a long way in Jeoffroy’s line of work.
“We need to pour into teachers,” she said. “I feel like I am starting to see a purpose and an impact in that way. ...I’ve always thought of things in a bigger picture.”
