WEATHERFORD — It’s been a little over a week since her husband landed in Romania, but Stacey McKenzie, who with her husband Chris, founded DeafBridge Ministries, says they continue to get calls daily from members of Ukraine’s deaf population.
“When he got there, things were pretty chaotic at the border because of communication issues,” Stacey said. “But they hit the ground running, and they’ve got a really good system now.”
Ukraine is close to the McKenzies’ hearts, as they lived there for a period of time while doing mission work. Both communicate through sign language, as Stacey is hearing and Chris is deaf.
When news of the invasion hit, the McKenzies jumped into action, with Chris flying out on a mission to help deaf refugees evacuate.
“They went from about 50 deaf people per day to 100... now, they’re seeing hundreds per day,” Stacey said. “They have a deaf refugee center set up with beds, clothing and food. And that’s where all the translators are.”
Some come in with an evacuation plan, their ID card and documents, and use the translators, then pass on through to their final destination. For others, it’s not that simple.
“We’re seeing more and more people coming directly from a combat zone — they left everything, so they don’t have IDs or papers,” Stacey said. “Those are the ones that are staying at the refugee center, where they’re working with them to get them to the next location.”
Chris also knows Ukrainian sign language which, as with most spoken languages, is not the same in Romanian, and uses that to help with border communications.
The team has also been coordinating with men on the Ukraine side, communicating with several points of contact to locate the deaf and get them out.
“We’re up to nine vans now with deaf drivers, and they’ve been amazing going back and forth,” Stacey said. “We’ve been getting a ton of calls telling us where more deaf people are.”
One of those more recent calls came from a deaf family with an elderly mother who was bed-ridden. On top of the transportation challenges, the elder woman’s medical condition also made it difficult for her to be in a refugee center.
“She needed a private room because of her medical condition,” Stacey said. “So we found a private house, got that coordinated and they’re getting them there and getting them housed.”
There are also those that can’t leave, or refuse to leave. The McKenzies have found a way to help with that, too.
“We have a van that delivers food to the shut-ins and people who are stuck,” Stacey said. “We’re also trying to partner with people who can escort, such as ambulance drivers or paramedics, to get us into areas closer to Kyiv and the more dangerous areas.
“There’s a lot of deaf there that are trapped or hanging out in bomb shelters, and they have no transportation. All they can do is walk somewhere.”
The McKenzies are members of Weatherford’s North Side Baptist Church, which has been collecting a love offering for the cause. Those wishing to donate can also do so on the DeafBridge website at www.deafbridge.com.
“We’ve had a really overwhelming response and we are so thankful,” Stacey said. “Donations are coming in from all over Texas, America and even some other countries.
“And our church has given so much, and really taken this on as their project.”
The team has also been approached by other organizations wishing to partner with them — their platforms have helped spread the word, as well.
The funding has been used for shelter, food and gas for all of the transportation. Gas was at $8 a gallon last week, and is being rationed, so individuals are only able to purchase roughly 20 liters per day.
“There are thousands of deaf people that have come through, but there are thousands more still,” Stacey said. “We continue to need support and prayers because the work is becoming more and more every day.”
To follow the mission overseas, you can visit the DeafBridge page on Facebook, where Chris signs an almost-daily video update, which is usually transcribed in the comments.
