MINERAL WELLS – Timothy “Tim” Denison has been selected to lead the Mineral Wells Police Department as its new chief.
Denison, who comes to MWPD after 23 years with the White Settlement Police Department, will be officially sworn in early next month following confirmation and approval by the city council.
“Tim is a tremendous addition to our executive staff and with a vast array of law enforcement knowledge,” said Mineral Wells City Manager Dean Sullivan. "Tim has an impressive resume and is well known and well respected among his peers. He brings a diverse set of experience and leadership to the department, and I am confident Tim will be a great fit with our team.”
Denison holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Administration from Tarleton State University. He is also a graduate of the LEMIT Leadership Command College at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, and is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Denison attended school and graduated from Mineral Wells High School. His family has a long history of service to the Mineral Wells community and the greater Palo Pinto County area. His parents also graduated from Mineral Wells High School and his father once served as Palo Pinto County Judge.
“I am thrilled to join the city of Mineral Wells’ team and working with the dedicated men and women of the Police Department,” said Denison. “As Mineral Wells continues to progress, I am looking forward to bringing my skills and knowledge of law enforcement into a new environment where we can continue to build upon the successes of the city, build stronger teams within the police department, and strengthen our positive relationships within the community.”
Denison began his law enforcement career with the Lakeside Police Department in 1999 and continued that pursuit at the White Settlement Police Department later that same year. There, he gained an extensive amount of law enforcement experience as he progressed through the ranks of patrol officer, field training officer, detective, K-9 handler, and patrol sergeant. In 2016, he was promoted to lieutenant and in that role oversaw Patrol and Support Services and since 2020 has served as the assistant police chief.
During his career, Denison has received numerous awards including a Life Saving Award, Officer of the Year, and many Letters of Commendation and Recognition. He has served on the Tarrant County Narcotics Task Force, Street Crimes Commander, White Settlement I.S.D. School Safety Committee, and the White Settlement Youth Sports Association where he coached baseball and softball.
Denison replaces Chief Dean Sullivan, who was promoted to city manager in March.
