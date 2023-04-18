MINERAL WELLS — Tim Denison knows people.
Sure, the new Mineral Wells police chief met his share of questionable characters in 23 years with the White Settlement Police Department, where he was assistant chief since 2020.
That included serving on a Tarrant County Narcotics Unit task force.
“We stayed busy, and we definitely saw a lot of stuff,” he said.
But that’s not the crowd — and it is a crowd — he refers to when the 1994 Ram grad names whom he knows.
There’s Palo Pinto County Sheriff Brett McGuire, a friend since 1999, and McGuire’s chief deputy, Chad Jordan. Law enforcement names in Weatherford, Granbury and Stephenville roll off his tongue.
“I’m a very relational guy,” he said recently, in the office he moved into earlier this year. “I know how important it is to have good relations and partnerships.”
That’s why the son of a Palo Pinto sheriff’s deputy and county judge tossed his badge into the ring when he heard of the police chief opening in his hometown.
“I just felt like it would be very easy for me to step into this role, with that assistance around me and those partnerships with other law enforcement agencies,” he said.
The timing was good, too, in a city reawakening from doldrums and dusting off the wellness destination heritage that brought the world to Mineral Wells many decades ago.
“That is probably one of the main reasons I decided to apply out here,” he said, adding he’s never stopped visiting. “But I’ve just been seeing the changes and the direction the city is moving, and I believed it was moving in a direction I would want to be part of — I see the vision and believe I can bring an aspect to the public safety side of things.”
Denison, 46, stepped into a department that was itself on the rebound.
A year ago, the Mineral Wells force was nine officers down. A shrinking detective corps was sidetracked to regular patrols to fill shifts.
Its Police Officers Association showed up at a city council meeting last fall, pleading for assistance — not for better pay, but for better conditions.
City Manager Dean Sullivan, who was then police chief, had a green light from a sympathetic council. And today, Denison reports three recruits just graduated from the law enforcement academy at Weatherford College.
When three more graduate in May, Denison’s force will be fully staffed — though there are still two openings in dispatch.
As of this writing, the department has 31 officers, four School Resource Officers, six dispatchers and three animal control officers.
“As far as the retention part of things, they are in a much, much better position than they were in this time last year,” he said. “They’ve done a really fine job, not just getting people but getting some really fine people.”
That frees Denison to focus on higher goals, which he might touch on this Friday when he speaks to the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce Friday Forum.
The 11:30 a.m. event at Holiday Hills Golf Club, 4801 U.S. 180 East, is open to the public and catered by La Cienga Mexican Food. Cost is $20 for chamber members, $25 for non-members.
Denison’s goals include increasing training opportunities for his force, growing the department “a little bit” and installing new radios in squad cars that are capable of talking with the sheriff’s department and other area agencies.
There are longer range goals, say, for the coming five years.
Denison wants the department to earn accreditation from the Texas Police Chiefs Association. A canine officer in Saginaw — six-year partner Dar’s photo is prominent in his new office — Denison wants that program in Mineral Wells.
But Denison’s prime five-year goal, less time if he can help it along, is a dedicated headquarters for the force. The department now operates from separate buildings, which originally were a venereal disease clinic, with administration, detectives, officers, dispatch scattered in a disjointed layout.
He and his wife, Tammy, were here for last fall’s Crazy Water Festival where people were polled for the city’s 20-year comprehensive plan.
“And we participated in that,” he said. “The one thing I hope is in the comprehensive plan is new public safety facilities.
“To be able to effectively and efficiently perform our duties to the best of our abilities, the new facilities would help in facilitating not only a sense of pride for the officers in law enforcement, we would have a place to have a meeting. We would have a place for training class. We would have suitable locker rooms with those facilities.”
It’s not lost on the chief that he has a ready ally in the former chief who now holds the top administrative role in the city.
“Who better to have as a resource than the man who was chief for nine or 10 years?” he said. “I would say emphatically, this first two months, yes. He’s had many more issues now to worry about, with the water (issues) going on. and that’s why he hired me to run the police department and allowed me to do it.”
