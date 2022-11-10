A Palo Pinto County-based animal rescue will host a pet adoption event near Weatherford from 11 a.m. on Saturday at a popular equine supply store on Interstate 20.
The Community Animal Rescue Effort event will continue until 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.
“We’ll have dogs that are fully vetted waiting for adoption,” C.A.R.E. Treasurer and member of the nonprofit agency’s board Tiffany Wynne said. “Adoption is $25 upon approval.”
That approval is through a short interview, with staff asking potential adopters about the home the animal will enter.
“They just ask them questions,” Wynne said. “Do they have a yard?”
Animals are wormed and vaccinated, kennel and leash trained.
The event is set for Teskey’s General Store and Grill, 3001 I-20 West. The horse and Western supply store is east of the Dennis Road bridge on the south frontage road.
Wynne said the Mingus shelter has seven kennels and “room for cats.”
“We’re staying full” she said, adding some cats and dogs also are at foster homes.
