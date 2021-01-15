MINERAL WELLS – A 41-year-old Mineral Wells man was arrested following a domestic argument after which a woman was shot, according to MWPD.
Police arrested Dallas Culwell on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Mineral Wells Police responded to a disturbance call at 400 SE 17th St. Thursday evening after multiple callers reported a domestic disturbance in progress at that location. According to one caller, a person had been shot and the suspect was attempting to leave with the victim.
First responding officers found the victim, a 29-year old female, lying just outside of the residence. The victim appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso and officers began rendering aid just prior to the arrival of Mineral Wells Fire/EMS. Officers also located and detained the suspect, who investigators learned was the victim’s boyfriend.
According to witness accounts, the victim and suspect were overheard having a loud, verbal altercation just before a gunshot rang out. Witnesses further described how the suspect attempted to place the victim into a vehicle, when another witness intervened and called police. Inside of the residence, officers observed evidence of a struggle along with a large amount of blood near the front of the residence. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.
Due to the victim’s condition and nature of her injuries, investigators have been unable to speak with her. The victim was airlifted via helicopter ambulance to a Fort Worth area hospital. At last report, the victim’s condition was listed as critical, but stable.
Investigators attempted to question the Culwell regarding this incident, who would only describe the shooting as an “accident”. Culwell acknowledged he was the victim’s boyfriend and resided at the location with the victim, according to police.
He is currently in the Palo Pinto County Jail awaiting arraignment.
