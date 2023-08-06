MINERAL WELLS — Downtown festivals, a holiday decorating contest and a possible name change for the Spooky Wells Halloween party were all on the table Wednesday as the Main Street Advisory Board planned coming events.
The board also agreed to contribute $250 to a wrap party planned at the end of the Crazy About Film Festival.
Set Aug. 18-20, the festival brings a John Wayne classic, an international short film competition, a true World War II story and The Super Mario Brothers Movie to town.
The weekend culminates with a live-music closing party at Bankhead Texas Wine Bar, 104 W. Hubbard St.
Main Street Program Manager Brittany Brown also reported her initial meetings with downtown merchants have gone well.
“It’s actually been surprising,” said Brown, who took on the role about a month ago. “The people that had complaints, if you want to call it that, actually had solutions. That’s been nice for me.”
Board members also agreed to seek an Anice Reed Foundation grant to place banners downtown.
Named for the founder of the Main Street Program, the grants are for up to $5,000.
Several upcoming events also are in the planning stage, including the Merry Wells holiday event and bringing back an accompanying downtown business decoration contest.
In addition to judges, board members discussed creating a Community’s Choice category to let everyone vote on their favorite yule decorations.
No decision was made, but keeping the contest entry fee nominal was favorably discussed.
Board members also agreed the Spooky Wells Halloween event will close at dusk rather than later.
A popular children’s event, volunteers will be recruited to help the young spooks and goblins across streets. The board considered asking a group of mostly ministers who counsel children at emergency scenes while first responders are on scene, called Fourth Responders, if they will take on that role.
National Honor Society students at the high school also could be asked.
The board also discussed changing the name of the Halloween event, in deference to local churches that resist the spiritual connotations of the fall holiday.
Board President Cody Jordan asked Brown to visit an upcoming Ministerial Alliance meeting to bounce the event off the preachers.
“If they want to participate, ask them about the name,” she told Brown. “Because it is a collaborative community event.”
Whatever it’s called, the event will include a kids’ costume parade, and churches will be invited to stage their Trunk or Treat events there.
Finally, the board is in early discussions of producing a downtown promotional video.
Ideas bandied about included enlisting dancers from the high school who will visit downtown shops to showcase the merchants and the local history there.
Board members discussed making the video in segments that individual shopkeepers will be able to pick out for their own promotions.
Board member Seth Hobbs, a 22-year educator, suggested recruiting high school graphics students to help with the production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.