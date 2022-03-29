PARKER COUNTY — The Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Mineral Wells police collaborated to make several drug-related arrests following a rave party held over the weekend.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said an anonymous tip sparked the undercover operation where various street drugs including "Molly", Psilocybin mushrooms, THC edibles and vape cartridges, cocaine and ketamine were reportedly distributed and consumed at the rave held in the 11000 block of Mineral Wells Highway in Cool.
Sheriff’s SCU, DPS narcotics investigators and Mineral Wells officers identified three individuals at the helm of the investigation — Christopher Andrew Primrose, 35; Karla Ruby Del Heurto, 42; and Brandon Cody Palmer, 31.
Investigators and agents conducted undercover buy transactions with the suspects during the investigation.
Palmer was found to have more than 185 grams of THC edibles, THC vape cartridges and Psilocybin mushrooms on his person, and was charged with first-degree felony charges of manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance penalty groups 1 and 2. His bond was set at $80,000.
Primrose was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance penalty groups 1 and 2, manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. His bond was set at $45,000.
Del Huerto was arrested for state jail felony charges of manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2, for selling and distributing MDMA/Molly. Her bond was set at $10,000.
The cases will be filed with the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Additional arrests are anticipated with charges pending the ongoing investigation.
Authier said he was pleased with the arrests and the continued working relationship with Texas DPS, Mineral Wells Police and local authorities.
“We are always willing to work with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies,” he said. “We would like to thank Cool city officials, DPS and Mineral Wells Police for their cooperation in this investigation and for their partnership. This effort has proven to benefit our agencies as well as the citizens of Parker and Palo Pinto counties, making our community a better and safer place to live.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.