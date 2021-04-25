Early voting for the May 1 election continues with several races taking place in Parker and Palo Pinto counties.
Early voting in Parker County will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April, 26 and 27.
Poll locations for early voting include the Aledo ISD Administration Building, Hudson Oaks City Hall, Parker County Courthouse Annex, Precinct 3 County Barn, Springtown Senior Center, Peaster ISD Rock Gym and Azle City Hall.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, May 1. The election day locations include Annetta Town Hall, Aledo ISD Administration Building, Hudson Oaks City Hall, Parker County Courthouse Annex, Precinct 3 County Barn, Garner ISD Ryan Gym, Springtown Senior Center, Peaster ISD Rock Gym, Azle City Hall and Reno City Hall.
Early voting in Palo Pinto County will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26-27, with extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26.
Poll locations for early voting include the Palo Pinto County Annex (Poston’s Building), Gordon Community Center and Strawn City Hall.
May 1 election day sites include Strawn City Hall and the Palo Pinto County Annex (Poston’s Building.)
