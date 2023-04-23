Early voting for May 6 city and school elections starts Monday and runs through May 2 at the following times and places in Parker and Palo Pinto counties.
Parker County
- Parker County Courthouse Annex, 1112 Santa Fe Drive;
- Springtown Senior Center Community Room, 1070 N. Main St.
- Peaster ISD Rock Gym, 8512 Farm-to-Market 920;
- Aledo ISD administration building Louden Room, 1008 Bailey Ranch Road;
- Hudson Oaks Public Safety Building training room, 150 N. Oakridge Drive
- Azle City Hall Community Room, 505 W. Main St.
- Precinct 3 County Barn, 1111 Farm-to-Market 1189;
- Millsap Community Center, 104 Fannin St.
(Reno note: Residents who live in the Tarrant County portion of Reno will vote in Parker County races at Azle City Hall, address above. Those voters will find Tarrant County race ballots at the Azle ISD Instructional Support Center, 483 Sandy Beach Road).
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1-2.
Palo Pinto CountyAll early voting is two sites in Palo Pinto County:
- The former Elections office, 435 Oak St. in Palo Pinto;
- The Courthouse Annex in Mineral Wells, 100 SE Sixth Ave. (Hubbard Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues).
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and on Friday and May 2; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and May 1.
(Palo Pinto County note: all residents can cast ballots on Emergency Services District No. 1 Proposition A. The ballot asks whether to extend the tax rate up to 8 cents. However, proponents point out accurately that state tax prevents any increase that would draw 3.5 percent more tax revenue. The district’s 2.66-cent rate is likely to keep falling despite Proposition A unless property values reverse their upward trend).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.