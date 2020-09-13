Early voting for a specially called election to fill Sen. Pat Fallon’s Texas Senate District 30 seat kicks off Monday, and registered voters can choose one of six candidates on the ballot — five Republicans and one Democrat.
Republicans Andy Hopper, Chris Watts, Shelley Luther, Drew Springer and Craig Carter are on the SD-30 ballot along with Democrat Jacob Minter.
Voting in Parker County is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 18; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20; and and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21-25. The Parker County Courthouse Annex will be the main voting site, but voters can also visit the Springtown Senior Center, Peaster ISD Rock Gym or the Aledo ISD Administration Building.
Applications for ballots by mail may be obtained by calling 817-598-6185. Applications for ballots by mail must be received no later than the close of business day on Friday, Sept. 18. Applications for ballot by mail shall be mailed to: Crickett Miller, Early Voting Clerk, 1112 Santa Fe Dr, Weatherford, Texas 76086.
Palo Pinto County voters can cast their ballot weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following two sites: Palo Pinto 4H Extension Building or the Palo Pinto County Annex from Sept. 14-18 and Sept. 21-25. Extended early voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 and 24.
Applications for ballots by mail must be received no later than Sept. 18. Applications for ballots by mail should be sent to Palo Pinto Elections Department, P.O. Box 175, Palo Pinto, TX, 76585.
Curbside voting is also available for voters who are physically unable to enter the poll site. Contact the Palo Pinto County Elections Office at 940-659-1217.
Last month, Fallon, R-Prosper, received the Republican nomination for the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, leaving his current state seat open. Fallon is replacing John Ratcliffe, R-Heath, on the November ballot after Ratcliffe was named the director of national intelligence.
SD-30 covers Cooke, Denton, Montague, Grayson, Collin, Archer, Clay, Erath, Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.
Don’t forget your ID
Acceptable forms of photo ID are a Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by the DPS, a United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph or a U.S. passport.
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, which does not expire, the acceptable photo ID must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form and provide a supporting form of identification.
Allowable supporting documentation are: a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; a current utility bill; a bank statement; a government check; a paycheck; a certified domestic birth certificate; or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity, which may include a foreign birth document.
If a voter meets those requirements and is otherwise eligible to vote, the voter will be able to cast a regular ballot in the election.
Voters can check their registration status on the secretary of state’s website at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
