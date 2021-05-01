Election Day

Today is Election Day, with several contested municipal races going on in Parker and Palo Pinto counties.

Find voting locations, hours and more below.

Polls will be open on Saturday, May 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Registered voters in Palo Pinto County may vote at any of the following locations:

Strawn City Hall — 118 E. Housley, Strawn

Gordon Community Center — 201 Houston St., Gordon

Palo Pinto County Annex (Poston’s Building) — 109 N. Oak Ave., Mineral Wells 

Registered voters in Parker County can vote at any of the following locations:

Parker County Courthouse Annex (main voting site) — 1112 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford 

Springtown Senior Center — 1070 N. Main St., Springtown

Hudson Oaks City Hall — 210 Hudson Oaks Drive, Hudson Oaks

Reno City Hall — 195 W. Reno Road, Reno

Peaster ISD Rock Gym — 8512 FM Road 920, Peaster

Azle City Hall — 505 W. Main St., Azle

Garner ISD Ryan Gymnasium — 222 Garner School Road, Garner

Aledo ISD Admin Building — 1008 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo

Precinct 3 County Barn — 111 FM Road 1189, Brock

Annetta Town Hall — 450 Thunder Head Lane, Annetta

Download PDF Palo Pinto County sample ballots
May 1 sample ballots for residents of Palo Pinto County
Download PDF Parker County sample ballots
May 1 sample ballots for Parker County residents.

