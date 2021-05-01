Today is Election Day, with several contested municipal races going on in Parker and Palo Pinto counties.
Find voting locations, hours and more below.
Polls will be open on Saturday, May 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Registered voters in Palo Pinto County may vote at any of the following locations:
Strawn City Hall — 118 E. Housley, Strawn
Gordon Community Center — 201 Houston St., Gordon
Palo Pinto County Annex (Poston’s Building) — 109 N. Oak Ave., Mineral Wells
Registered voters in Parker County can vote at any of the following locations:
Parker County Courthouse Annex (main voting site) — 1112 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford
Springtown Senior Center — 1070 N. Main St., Springtown
Hudson Oaks City Hall — 210 Hudson Oaks Drive, Hudson Oaks
Reno City Hall — 195 W. Reno Road, Reno
Peaster ISD Rock Gym — 8512 FM Road 920, Peaster
Azle City Hall — 505 W. Main St., Azle
Garner ISD Ryan Gymnasium — 222 Garner School Road, Garner
Aledo ISD Admin Building — 1008 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo
Precinct 3 County Barn — 111 FM Road 1189, Brock
Annetta Town Hall — 450 Thunder Head Lane, Annetta
