WEATHERFORD — Voters in Palo Pinto County narrowly approved a bond proposition for the Gordon school district, while voters in nearby Parker County voted down bonds for Garner and for Springtown, according to final bu unofficial numbers from the Nov. 2 election.
Gordon ISD was seeking $12 million for school facilities, which passed with 52.17% of the votes.
Garner ISD was seeking $20 million to add and expand its junior high and high school facilities. The proposition failed by almost 69%.
Springtown ISD had called for a $41 million bond, which was narrowly voted down by 51% of voters.
One of two propositions out of Azle, Prop A, passed with 52.7% of votes, while Prop B was voted down by almost 56% of voters.
Voters in Aledo overwhelmingly voted in favor of incorporating as a home-rule city governed by a charter, with almost 78% in favor.
Residents of Municipal Utility District 1, in the Morningstar area, voted yes to funding $105 million in bonds for roads and drainage in creation of a new water utility.
The Emergency Services District No. 7, a fire service spanning 140 miles from Weatherford’s western city limit, was asking for a 1.5-cent sales tax. Voters outside of Cool city limits voted no to the proposition with 55.8%, while those inside the city limits voted for with 64.7% of the votes.
The eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution were also on the ballot. For these results and a more detailed breakdown of the voting numbers, visit https://www.parkercountytx.com/482/Election-Results for Parker County and http://www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us/page/palopinto.Special.Elections for those in Palo Pinto County.
