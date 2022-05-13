AUSTIN — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking consumers to conserve power during peak hours this weekend.
"With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need," ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones said Friday. "This afternoon, six power generation facilities tripped offline resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. At this time, all reserve generation resources available are operating."
Texans are asked to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or above and avoiding the use of large appliances — such as washers, dryers and dishwashers — during the peak hours of 3-8 p.m. through the weekend.
