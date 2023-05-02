Mineral Wells seniors Mason Facteau and Mason Wraight have been named the 2023 Ram Elite.
Mineral Wells High School held its Elite ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Monday, in the high school auditorium. This year's finalists were Kate Bradshaw, Evan Kuhn, Wraight, Jonathan Hammer, Abbey Tincher, Ariel Allen, Caeden Barker and Facteau.
To be considered a finalist for the Ram Elite, students from the senior class are nominated by faculty and staff for this honor. They are recognized for their attitude to education, school activities, peer respect, leadership, citizenship, loyalty to school, award recognition, and community involvement.
The guest speaker was Cayler Banks, a 2014 MWHS graduate and Ram Elite inductee. MWISD English Teacher Bonne Stroman was selected as the 2023 Honorary Alumnus. Awarded posthumously, the acceptance speech was given by colleague and friend, Marcelinda Williams, and the award was accepted by Bonne’s son, Jeff Stroman.
