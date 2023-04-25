MINERAL WELLS — Taking care of the Earth includes letting her take care of us, observers of the 54th Earth Day showed in Mineral Wells on Saturday.
“I’m trying to teach my community how easy it is to stay alive longer, to think about how important it is to be there for your children and grandchildren— and your community,” Sadie Harrison said, seated near a garden where she invited diners to plant tomatoes, spinach and other fruits of the Earth outside her Sadie’s Eats restaurant.
The roughly six-month-old eatery at 3400 U.S. 281 South, which actually started about three years ago without brick and mortar, celebrates the joy of cooking healthy as a key ingredient to the ongoing resurgence of Mineral Wells as a wellness destination.
“We’re trying to establish the heart of wellness in the state of Texas,” Harrison said. “And it’s a huge goal. We need to promote our water, we need to promote the Brazos River that runs by it and our state park and all the beauty of Mineral Wells.”
Harrison’s partner, Rosa Valverde, said she and Harrison started their enterprise, after working together in local kitchens in an earlier era, when she returned to Crazy Town from living in Georgia.
Three words capture their mission for Earth Day and every day. Well, really, six words.
“Farm to table,” Valverde said, naming the movement of meals from the soil to the supper table. “And, the community.”
“We said, OK restaurant, OK garden, OK farm to table,” she continued. “OK, all of it. I feel like it’s a circle. If you’re cooking, you’re going to get into gardening, and if you’re gardening you’re going to get into cooking. To me, they go hand in hand. Or, they should.
“And that’s where the community comes in, because you can’t do it all by yourself. The knowledge of the community coming together— there’s power in that, when we all take our skills and put them together.”
Magen Desnoyers, owner of Magpie Inn Bed and Breakfast, brought her knowledge and skills Saturday. Her chia seed pudding smothered in creamy berries added tasty tartness to Sadie’s skewered shrimp, chicken, beef and savory baby portobello mushrooms.
“We wanted to do something fun for Earth Day and celebrating Earth Day,” Desnoyers said, as diners cleaned their plates and repaired to the garden to put their fingers in the Earth. “We’re happy to be out and planting stuff and feeding people. That’s what we do well. That’s how we love people, is feeding them.”
Earth Day was at the restaurant, plus at a Let’s Grow Crazy fundraiser that night atop the Crazy Water Hotel, but it wasn’t about the restaurant on South Oak Avenue.
“My journey is not about a restaurant,” Harrison said. “My journey is about the message and using that restaurant as a vessel for that message. … I want to show you how easy it is to eat good food and how easy it is to stick around longer.”
