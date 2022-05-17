MINERAL WELLS — Members of federal and state agencies were seen at a home in Mineral Wells early Tuesday morning.
The FBI's Dallas field office confirmed they were present in the 600 block of NW 3rd St. around 6 a.m., working with the Eastern District of Texas to clear the scene by 10 a.m.
No other information regarding the incident was available as of Tuesday morning. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Mineral Wells Police Chief Dean Sullivan said his department was not involved.
