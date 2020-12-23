Mineral Wells police car

Mineral Wells police car.

 By DAVID MAY editor@mineralwellsindex.com

Mineral Wells police arrested a 31-year-old female Tuesday following a violent family altercation.

Police responded to an area along SE 16th Street around 11:20 p.m.

"Officers arrived and detained a female subject who was attempting to leave the location," according to the arrest report. "Inside the residence, officers located a male victim, 48, bleeding profusely from his head."

Investigation determined the father and daughter had been involved in a family altercation that turned violent, and the female began repeatedly striking her father in the head with a wooden pestle.

The female was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence, and is awaiting arraignment in the Palo Pinto County Jail.

