Mineral Wells police arrested a 31-year-old female Tuesday following a violent family altercation.
Police responded to an area along SE 16th Street around 11:20 p.m.
"Officers arrived and detained a female subject who was attempting to leave the location," according to the arrest report. "Inside the residence, officers located a male victim, 48, bleeding profusely from his head."
Investigation determined the father and daughter had been involved in a family altercation that turned violent, and the female began repeatedly striking her father in the head with a wooden pestle.
The female was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence, and is awaiting arraignment in the Palo Pinto County Jail.
