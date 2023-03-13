PARKER COUNTY — Records were meant to be broken. Just ask about any female powerlifter in our area.
Weatherford, Aledo, Peaster, Millsap, Brock and Springtown showcased their bests at recent regional qualifiers, sending several representatives on to state while shattering records.
WeatherfordThe Weatherford Lady Roos placed second as a team at their regional meet March 1, and set 25 school records.
Regional medalists included Autumn Fabela (fourth), Maddie Seago (second), Lauren Schweiss (third), Tanner Bussey (second), Zoe Tesi (second), Sydney Nelson (fourth), Jaclynn Gomez (fifth) and Olohita Ejere (fourth).
Seago, Schweiss, Bussey, Tesi, Nelson and Ejere will move on to the state competition set for March 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the Frisco Comerica Center.
Springtown
Springtown was dominant after their regional performance that included the school’s ninth regional championship. The Lady Porcupines had 15 lifters competing and each came home with a medal.
Kylie Wear was awarded best squat in the lightweight division. Brianna Graham was awarded best bench press, best deadlift and best overall lifter in the lightweight division. Angela Chavez won best squat, best bench and best overall lifter in the heavyweight division.
Eight regional records were shattered, including Graham’s new bench record of 195. She also tied the overall total record at 795. Macy Chavez broke the bench record with a new 210. Kylie Wear broke the previous squat record of 350 to set a new one of 420. Abigail Stoner broke the bench record in the 148-pound weight class with 235. Angela Chavez broke the 259-pound weight class squat record with 540, and also broke the bench record, (280 to 335).
Thirteen girls qualified for the state meet March 17 in Graham: Zoe Adams, Emily Plumlee, Macy Chavez, Jessica Montgomery, Marie Cook, Stoner, Anaie Rodriguez, Wear, A’shianya Elam, Abigail Rodgers, Reaghan Fortner and Angela Chavez.
Millsap
The Millsap Lady Bulldogs had a record-breaking showing at the regional meet, taking home third as a team.
Seven other individuals medaled, Ciera McKey took home “Outstanding Lightweight Deadlift” and four powerlifters punched their ticket to state at the March 16 meet.
Medalists included Lily Kimsey (state qualifier), Zoe Puckett (state qualifier), McKey (state qualifier), Kaidence Glenn (state qualifier), Chasity Dunn, Ava Norman and Baylee Parent.
Head Powerlifting Coach Will Bass also earned recognition as the Region 6 Regionals Coach of the Week through the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association for March 6-10.
Brock
Three Lady Eagles will represent Brock at the state level after Lilly Patterson, Arhiana Aguilar and Addison Gigliotta punched their tickets at the regional qualifier.
Patterson won her 97 lb. weight class, and becomes the first girl in Brock High School history to qualify for the state meet twice.
Aledo
In only its second year, the Aledo Ladycat powerlifting finished second at the regional meet in Sherman, sending four qualifiers to state.
Avery Gray took second to qualify for state, Adrianna Lambert took first to qualify, Haley Farmer placed fourth, Hannah Clark placed fifth, Ari Mathias took second to qualify, Charlee Soward placed fourth, Morgan Sehnem placed third and Taylor Sehnem placed second to advance to state.
Peaster
Four Peaster Lady Greyhounds placed and one advanced to the state competition after their showing at the Region 6 Division 3A Large in Bells.
Ralie Bergt placed second to represent Peaster at the THSWPA meet March 16 in Frisco.
Isabel Ferrara placed fourth, Carley Wilhoit placed sixth and Skye Hangley took seventh at regionals. Kara Dipprey and Avery Boland also competed for the Lady Hounds.
