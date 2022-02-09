Recent grass fires in Parker and Palo Pinto counties have prompted fire bans to be issued.
"Things are very dry,” Parker County Fire Marshal Sean Hughes said. “Even though we got some snow, the fuels in Parker County and every county in North Texas are still very dry. And the burn ban will remain in effect until we get significant rainfall.”
In Palo Pinto County, commissioners reinstated a burn ban during an emergency session on Tuesday afternoon.
“People can burn their personal trash, provided they use a burn barrel with a cover on it and have a source of water nearby,” Hughes said. “And they must stay with it — a human needs to stay with it all the time.”
Flames escaped an unattended firepit at a Willow Park construction site on Tuesday, threatening homes along Willow Crest before Willow Park Fire-Rescue and supporting departments contained it. The fire had spread to two neighboring yards before it was quashed.
Palo Pinto County’s burn ban is in effect for 90 days unless commissioners remove it earlier.
Hughes said Parker County’s ban is in place until Feb. 25.
“If we don’t get significant rainfall, we’re going to ask the (commissioners) court to extend it,” he added.
The orders specifically forbid burning brush or trees when clearing land. They also prohibit the use of aerial lights including Chinese lanterns, sometimes called sky lanterns.
The bans do not apply to outdoor burning for noncommercial preparation of food, as a means to provide warmth or outdoor cooking on gas or charcoal grills. Other exceptions include burns as part of planting or harvesting crops, burns by a prescribed burn manager, for firefighter training and for operations of a public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining.
Violation of the local bans is a class C misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500.
