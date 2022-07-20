With conditions ripe for fire activity, several local departments responded to multiple fires in Parker and Palo Pinto counties Wednesday afternoon.
Mineral Wells firefighters battled at least one structure fire near the 2000 block of SE 21st St. Wednesday afternoon and remained on scene late into the evening.
Crews are already stretched thin, as they continue efforts to contain the 1148 Fire near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County, which was 25% contained at 500 acres burned at press time.
In Parker County, local firefighters were aided with resources from the Texas A&M Forest Service in the Springtown area near the Farm-to-Market Road 51 and Veal Station intersection. That fire, dubbed the Sandlin Hill Fire by TAFS, was an estimated 70 acres and shut down traffic on FM 51 for several hours before being mostly contained around 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.