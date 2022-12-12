MINERAL WELLS – The City of Mineral Wells has narrowed the search for the next police chief to five candidates.
The city selected SGR to assist in conducting the extensive search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool, City Manager Dean Sullivan said. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Texas, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative, and authentic leaders for local governments. SGR’s proprietary recruitment and vetting process produced an incredibly strong field of candidates, with 29 prospective applicants initially applying for the position.
Darby Thomas has worked for the Mineral Wells Police Department for 17 years. Serving in numerous capacities, Thomas was a detective from 2008 to 2013 and a patrol sergeant from 2013 to 2018. He served as Criminal Investigation Division sergeant in 2018 and 2019 and is currently the Support Services lieutenant for the city.
Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration of criminal justice.
Louis Sanchez currently serves as the captain/commander over training and personnel division department training coordinator for the city of Amarillo. Prior to that, he served in various positions for the Amarillo Police Department for the past 10 years, including captain/commander over patrol division, lieutenant/commander over Directed Operations Unit-Special Ops Division, 2nd Watch Patrol, and General Investigations Unit-Criminal Investigation Division.
Sanchez earned a Master’s degree in Security Studies (Homeland Defense and Security) and a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration.
Mike Williams has served the city of Fort Worth Police Department for most of his public safety career, starting as a patrol officer in 1998, and now serves as the Narcotics Section commander, with numerous other posts throughout the years. He is also an adjunct professor for the Tarrant County College District Police Training Academy, and Police Security Site Supervisor for Fort Worth ISD.
Williams has a Master’s degree in Criminology & Criminal Justice Administration and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration.
Tim Denison is the current assistant police chief for White Settlement, and has served in this position since 2020. Prior to that, he also has served the city of White Settlement as lieutenant from 2016 to 2020, and sergeant from 2010 to 2016.
Denison holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration.
Tyson Cheek has served as captain over various divisions in the Fort Worth Police Department, including Incident Command, Police Communications, Tactical Intelligence, South Patrol, and Traffic/South Command. His service to the city of Fort Worth spans more than three decades.
Cheek holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
The upcoming onsite interview process will take place in mid-December. The city of Mineral Wells will be hosting a candidate reception Dec. 19, from 6-7 p.m. at the Mineral Wells Women’s Club, located at 201 NE 2nd St., Mineral Wells, Texas.
The reception is open to the public and community members are welcome to come meet the final candidates.
