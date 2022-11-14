The lights of playoff football continue to burn bright in November. Across Parker and Palo Pinto counties, four teams remain in contention.
Brock (7-4) v.s. Muleshoe (8-3)
7 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater Mustang Bowl
Coaches: Billy Mathis (Brock), Jason Richards (Muleshoe)
Players to watch for: QB Tyler Moody, RB Reid Watkins, OLB Zach Brewster, and WR Jhett Jones.
Game notes: Brock rode their gritty defensive performance against the Hawks in the bi-district round to a resounding 48-0 win, where the defense only gave up 105 yards of offense and forced seven punts and three turnovers. With their bi-district shut out of Iowa Park, the Eagles have won seven straight following an 0-4 start.
Santo (10-1) v.s. Wink (11-0)
7 p.m. Thursday at Wolf Stadium, Colorado City
Coaches: Devon Mann (Santo), Brian Gibson (Wink)
Players to watch for: QB Hutson Thornton, MLB Jaime Sandoval, RB Memphis Prosser, and DT Luke Tucker.
Game notes: The Wildcats took down the Seymour Panthers in an intense wire-to-wire 28-20 bi-district win. Santo sits at 10-1 for the second straight year and rides into Thursday on a three-game winning streak.
Aledo (9-2) vs. Lubbock Cooper (9-2)
7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater Mustang Bowl
Coaches: Tim Buchanan (Aledo), Chip Darden (Cooper)
Players to watch for: RB Hawk Patrick-Daniels, QB Brant Hayden, CB Jaden Allen, and OLB/RB Davhon Keys.
Game notes: In their first-round shutout against Shoemaker, the Bearcats utilized the run game as they amassed 271 yards. Following their 0-2 start to begin the season, the Aledo Bearcats have managed to right the ship, which included another district championship.
Gordon (11-0) v.s. Blum (7-4)
7 p.m. Friday at Hico
Coaches: Mike Reed (Gordon), John Mcfarlin (Blum)
Players to watch for: RB Stryker Reed, QB Riley Reed, MLB Whit Fuller, and WR Brayden Walters
Game notes: The Longhorns come off a well-rounded 62-16 win over Saint Jo in the bi-district round, where both sides of the ball did its part. Gordon is off to its best season since 2015 when they went 11-1, and their only loss came from Rochelle in the playoffs.
