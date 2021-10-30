BROCK — When the dust settled Friday night, three teams remained steady in their undefeated streaks this year — Aledo, Brock and Strawn.

The Weatherford Roos came up with a theatrical win Friday, using up just about every second of the clock to secure a win over North Crowley.

Roo quarterback Ryan Clark hit Isaiah King with just 4 seconds left to lift Weatherford to the 43-42 win.

Weatherford is looking good this season, at 5-1 in district play and 6-3 overall.

They face Chisolm Trail Friday night at Roos Stadium in their season finale.

Mineral Wells lost a close one to Graham on the road, 28-14.

Their last game of the season is at home Friday against Bridgeport.

The Peaster Greyhounds came in to Friday's away contest riding a four-game win streak, but they ran into a buzz saw in the form of the undefeated Brock Eagles.

Brock's Tyler Moody eyes his next target during the Eagles' win over Whitesboro Friday.

Brock came out hitting hard and early, leading 68-0 at halftime.

Peaster was able to put a touchdown on the board in the fourth quarter. Final: 80-7.

The Greyhounds' last game is Friday in Whitesboro, while Brock travels to Pilot Point.

The undefeated Aledo Bearcats officially claimed the district championship with a 55-21 win over Seguin.

The Bearcats host Cleburne Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

The Millsap Bulldogs outlasted Dublin to come away with a 44-41 win.

The Bulldogs close out the season Friday in Jacksboro.

Santo fell in its first loss of the season, 33-6 to the undefeated Albany.

The Wildcats close out district at home against Meridian.

The Strawn Greyhounds remained perfect, shutting out Gustine, 54-0 Friday.

Strawn closes out the season with a home game against Gordon, who is coming off a bye week.

Springtown defeated Burkburnett Friday, 35-6, and closes out district with a home game against Gainesville.

Weatherford Christian picked up a big 54-0 win over Temple Christian Friday. The Lions close out the season at Calvary Christian in Fort Worth.

Trinity Christian fell to Calvary Christian, 49-0 Friday. The Eagles end the season 2-7 overall and 2-5 in district.

Community Christian extended its win streak to two games with a 65-20 victory over Saint Mary's.

The Warriors close out the season in Arlington facing St. Paul's Prep.

The Perrin-Whitt Pirates defeated Bryson, 64-30, and close out the season Friday hosting Saint Jo.

