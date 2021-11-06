WEATHERFORD — The end of district came to a close Friday night and with that, playoff spots were cemented, records broken, district champs crowned and some seniors experienced their swan song.
The Weatherford Kangaroos were ones that sealed their postseason fate — officially — with a convincing 49-17 thumping of Chisholm Trail at Roo Stadium.
Weatherford did the bulk of its damage early, as the offense came out firing on all signatures to put up three TDs in the first quarter.
Two more scores were added in the second to combat the 10 points Chisholm Trail was able to eke out, and the Kangaroos went on to win and secure a 6-1 district record (7-3) overall to finish second in District 3-6A behind undefeated Trinity.
Mineral Wells put up a fight at its season finale, but fell just short in a heartbreaker to Bridgeport, 45-42.
The Rams led 28-21 at halftime, but Bridgeport's late surge in the second half put the game just out of reach.
Mineral Wells finishes District 3-4A with a 1-4 record, and 5-5 overall.
Aledo dominated — no surprise there — Cleburne Friday night, 77-7, securing the District 5-5A championship with a pristine 10-0 record. It's also the program's 15th straight district title.
Another undefeated team, the Brock Eagles, also wrapped up district with trophy hoist.
The Eagles defeated Pilot Point, 47-13, to finish the season 7-0 in district and 10-0 overall.
The Millsap Bulldogs fought their way back this season, with their effort paying off in the form of a 40-33 victory over Jacksboro Friday night.
The win was huge, as it brought the Bulldogs to 3-2 in District 5-3A play, good enough for second place and a guaranteed playoff spot.
Springtown also extended its season, with a 76-29 win over Gainesville.
The Porcupines finish 3-2 (7-3 overall) and third in District 4-4A play.
The Peaster Greyhounds fell to Whitesboro Friday, 52-9, but won't have a lot of time to be down about it, as Peaster had already secured a playoff spot.
The Greyhounds finish district play at 4-3, 7-3 overall.
The Santo Wildcats put some icing on the cake, so to speak, finishing district play with a 62-2 win over Meridian.
Santo finishes the regular season at 9-1 and 3-1 in District 8-2A play, a second place finish and a playoff berth.
The Strawn Greyhounds and Gordon Longhorns clashed in a highly-attended rivalry match Friday in Gordon.
Points weren't an issue, as both teams combined for more than 100 for the night.
The Longhorns kept it close early, but Strawn broke free to go on with the 83-38 win.
Both teams have qualified for playoffs. Strawn finishes the regular season undefeated (10-0, 5-0) and the Longhorns finish just behind, at 8-2 and 3-1.
The Warriors of Community Christian made sure their season continued, picking up a 52-50 win over Grayson Christian at Optimist Field.
CCS stayed in the hunt all night long, putting up 13 points in the final quarter to power past GCS.
Other Friday night results:
The Perrin-Whitt Pirates fell to Saint Jo, 76-30.
Weatherford Christian dominated Calvary Christian, 49-0.
Check back at weatherforddemocrat.com for upcoming playoff game schedules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.