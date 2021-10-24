For the first time in its young football history, the Peaster Greyhounds are playoff bound after a thrilling win last week.
Peaster outlasted Paradise 41-38 in two overtimes to secure a postseason berth.
It's been a memorable season for many of the team's seniors, who started as eighth graders when the football program was created in 2017.
The Greyhounds are 7-1 overall and 4-1 in district, with a big matchup coming up against Brock Friday night.
The Eagles themselves are on fire, having faced many who have tried — and failed — to topple them.
Brock is coming off a 55-7 win over Boyd, during which quarterback Tyler Moody threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns and Kutter Wilson ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Friday's kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Brock High School.
Weatherford looks to rebound
The Kangaroos lost a tough one at home last week to district leader Euless Trinity, 49-21.
Weatherford trailed 35-7 to start the third quarter, but continued to fight and put points on the board in the second half.
Quarterback Ryan Clark and received Melvin Polk connected twice for scores on completions of 30 and 62 yards, and Clark rushed for the Roos' third score.
At 5-3 overall and 4-1 and in third in district, Weatherford has its eyes on a playoff spot. Wins against upcoming North Crowley (on the road Friday at 7:30 p.m.) and Chisholm Trail the next week will be imperative to their case.
Rams well-rested after bye
Mineral Wells (5-3, 1-1) had an off week to prepare for its upcoming contest against Graham on the road Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Aledo punishes University
Another week, another wallop for the Bearcats, who defeated Waco University 65-14 last week.
Already trailing 34-0 after the first quarter, the winless University team did itself no favors when it threw a pass into the waiting arms of Aledo’s Terry Lewis II, who raced back 30 yards the other way for another TD.
The victory officially makes the Bearcats (8-0, 5-0) playoff-bound.
Millsap falls to Comanche
The Bulldogs suffered a tough road loss last week to Comanche, 49-34.
Millsap (3-5, 1-2) will look to unseat district-leading Dublin at Bulldog Stadium Friday night.
Long time coming for Santo
The Wildcats (8-0, 2-0) are fired up and still undefeated, with their 8-0 record a first in 27 years.
Santo defeated Hico last week, 34-14, and looks to flex its muscles on the road against Albany Friday. Both teams are undefeated.
Newcastle defeats Perrin-Whitt
The Perrin-Whitt Pirates fell to Newcastle last week, 56-14.
The Pirates (2-6, 0-1) look to bounce back against Bryson on the road Friday, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Springtown blanks Decatur
The Porcupines got their first district win last week, 21-0 over Decatur.
Springtown (5-3, 2-1) faces Burkburnett on the road Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Strawn dominates Gustine
The Strawn Greyhounds have showed no sign of slowing down this season, following a 54-0 win last week.
Strawn (8-0, 3-0) will enjoy a bye week before its season finale against Gordon Nov. 5.
Warriors even up district record
Community Christian defeated Parkview Christian handily last week, 64-18.
The Warriors (5-4, 3-3) are favorites going into their season finally Friday against St.Mary's. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Gordon trounces Three-Way
The Longhorns (7-1, 2-0) put up 70 points in their victory over Three-Way last week.
Gordon has a road game against Gustine Friday at 7:30 p.m.
TCA falls to Lubbock Christian
The Eagles suffered a tough loss against Lubbock Christian last week, 61-21, but will look to rebound at Covenant Christian Friday at 7 p.m.
Trinity Christian is 2-6 overall and 2-4 in district.
Weatherford Christian falls to Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart edged out the Lions last week, 28-14.
WCS (5-3, 2-3) has two games remaining, with its next contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.