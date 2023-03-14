The Community Christian boys’ and girls’ basketball programs cleaned up on the TCAF All-District recognition list.
Connor Ford took home MVP honors and Jaylon Hyson was named Defensive Player of the Year.
For the Lady Warriors, Kate Buchanan was named Defensive Player of the Year and Alysa Connelly Newcomer of the Year.
Boys’ First Team, All-District honors went to Ford, Hyson, Price Horton and Chandler Snead.
Brenden Hennech and Canton Wise were named to Second Team.
Girls’ First Team, All-District recognition went to Buchanan, Kendal Gil, Alysa Connelly and Anna Brown.
Making the Second Team were Olivia Buchanan and Asja Spahic.
Several players were also named to the All-State team, including Ford, Hyson and Horton for the boys’ First Team; Kate Buchanan, Gil and Connelly to the girls’ First Team; and Anna Brown and Olivia Buchanan to the girls’ Second Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.