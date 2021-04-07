Mineral Wells Mayor Regan Johnson confirmed the passing of former city councilman Clif Wright Wednesday. Wright had filed to challenge Ward 4 incumbent Doyle Light in the May 1 election.
Johnson said Wright's name will remain on the ballot but since he will be unable to serve, Light will take office.
Wright was previously elected onto the city council in May of 2015, serving one term, and was widely known for his efforts to install traffic signals at the intersection of Southeast 25th Avenue and MLK Jr. Street, Johnson said.
He was a retired U.S. Navy veteran who served as a hospital corpsman during the Vietnam era.
“The city certainly sends our condolences to his family and friends,” Johnson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.