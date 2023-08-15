MINERAL WELLS — A team of four is promoting Mineral Wells from all angles, and they’re just crazy enough to pull it off.
“I’m more excited about my job than I’ve been in a long time,” fifth-year Director of Tourism Rose Jordan said, sitting with three newcomers to city marketing now working shoulder to shoulder from offices in the Poston’s Building downtown.
“And I think it has to do with having the right team — having the right team in the same building,” Jordan said.
The leader of for the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce’s tourism arm, Jordan was recently joined by newly named interim Chamber President and CEO Seth Hobbs.
The city’s Main Street Program welcomed its new manager, Brittany Brown, in July.
Not long before that, Nathan Dyhre succeeded David Hawes as director of the Mineral Wells Economic Development Corp.
“Nate and I are kind of working on some stuff that’s film friendly,” Jordan said, explaining her assignment to convince filmmakers to come and his to accommodate their workforce needs.
“Everybody here is really collaborative, super friendly,” she said of all four city promoters. “And I don’t think anyone’s walking around with a big ego.”
Dyhre, in turn, draws Brown into the equation when he pitches downtown as a draw for business and industry executives looking for a nice town to call home.
“Downtown is a place of gathering,” he said, explaining business leaders know their lives are groovy when employees enjoy their hometown. “It’s a mixed feeling of where you work is where you live.”
Brown brought marketing and events planning backgrounds to her role promoting downtown.
“All (four) of these positions are service positions,” she said. “It’s our job to serve our community. ... and now I think this team, just being organized and working toward success, we have a process for things making everyone’s job easier.
“It’s that constant flow of us working together. It’s such a great team.”
Hobbs, a 22-year educator and coach, brings gridiron organization skills to his tryout with the chamber.
“The experience of running a large group, organizational things like looking ahead, looking around corners — those are things I have a lot of experience in,” Hobbs said. “In education in general, and obviously on sports teams, you want to know your role as a leader and also as a member of the team.”
The four emphasized they intend to reach into Mineral Wells as much as they reach out in search of tourists and new industry.
One feeds the other, they said. Jordan is plying the city’s new legislative designation as the Wellness Capital of Texas in local businesses as much as in outside advertisements.
Jordan, a Wellness Travel Specialist, is launching efforts to enlist businesses in wellness plans for their employees.
“Part of tourism is also quality of life and making sure our community enjoys living here,” she said. “If our community enjoys living here, then travelers will enjoy visiting.”
Brown launched her own mission, to meet with every downtown merchant on a regular basis, upon her arrival.
The four had better have their crazy together, with populations shifting westward from Fort Worth/Dallas.
“People are going to move this direction and move here in a hurry,” Hobbs said. “And doing it right, I’m sure we’ll end up being the best example of what a rising community can be.”
Hobbs, Brown and Dyhre will be featured speakers at the chamber’s Friday Forum on Aug. 18. The chamber sponsored luncheon takes place at 11:30 a.m. in Holiday Hills Country Club.
