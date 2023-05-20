MINERAL WELLS — Rhonda Mack is always teaching, right up until her students board the bus for home.
“Good job,” she told a child at the gymnasium door out of the Lamar Elementary gym, where she was asking each pre-k to first-grader their names before a goodbye hug.
“If they get lost, they need to know their first and last name,” she explained the drill she calls her Exit Ticket.
The next day, she said, the question would change, maybe their birthday.
“It’s always, always a learning possibility — every time, every minute,” the campus principal said.
Mack should know, having buried her head in a book or lab since joining the cafeteria staff and the substitute teacher ranks in 1994.
Mack carried out those duties while pressing through education toward teacher certification at Weatherford College, Tarleton State and Lamar universities.
“And also at the same time, a single parent,” she said, sitting in her office where two huge windows look out on Lamar’s front entry.
Her daughter, LaCreshia Small, teaches today in the Hurst Euless Bedford ISD, following the footsteps of a mother who aspired to teach.
Mack was following in her own mother’s footsteps when she joined her alma mater as a lunchlady. Her next step was into the front office as the high school attendance clerk.
Superintendent John Kuhn taught Spanish back then.
“I probably first met her in 2002 when Mineral Wells High School hired me as a teacher,” Kuhn said. “But, I really got to know her in 2004 when I became assistant principal and she was the principal’s secretary.”
Three years later, Mack was his secretary as he assumed the campus helm.
“(She has) loads of common sense, an incredibly good head on her shoulders,” Kuhn said of the woman he watched move on to be a special education behavior teacher in 2014-15 followed by a fast promotion the next school year to lead special education teacher at the high school.
Kuhn said Mack has a way of treating people fairly.
“But she’s also very firm about holding onto high expectations of everyone around her,” he added. “I’ve worked with a lot of educators since 1997 when I began as a teacher, and she is one of the very smartest people I think I’ve ever met.”
Mack is a Mineral Wells native, married since 2009 to Andrew Mack, a behavior interventionist for Lena Pope Home in Fort Worth. She and five siblings are Ram graduates, and Mack is four-year alumna of the Wranglerettes Drill Team.
She also was its cheer sponsor during her eight years as principal’s administrative assistant.
The daughter of Harry Sr. and Mildred Small, she said her late “Daddy” ran the Weatherford Democrat printing press back in the day, while her mom was a cafeteria worker for 35 years at Palo Pinto General Hospital.
“They always wanted us as their kids to do better, to have more opportunities than they were given,” she recalled, before providing a glimpse of growing up Black in many Southern cities and towns. “My mom does talk about taking us to the doctor, where we had to enter through the back door.”
Her roots spread throughout her hometown’s soil. Mack said her favorite quote is, “Bloom where you are planted,” attributed to Saint Francis de Sales (1567–1622), who taught that all creation is an outpouring of God’s love.
“My uncle, Charles Poole, used to own a restaurant across from the Baker (Hotel and Spa),” she added. “It was called, Murray’s Grill.”
Uncle Charles’ son, Mack’s cousin Jeffry Poole, is a student resource officer at Travis Elementary.
“I always worked since the legal age you could start working,” Mack said, adding the teachers working around her were “ ...the people I admired in their job, working with the kids. It just became a goal.”
Reality lived up to the dream.
“I loved it,” she said. “Sometimes, I’m surprised. Whenever I’m talking to my family, stating I’m the principal at Lamar — and just those words, it’s sometimes unbelievable.”
Most any teacher will testify that a campus is only as good as its principal. Mack sees it the other way around, as evidenced in her instructions to her teachers on partnering with parents of Lamar’s 730 students.
“Start building those relationships from the very beginning. Start making connections with parents,” she said. “If you call them when a student has a bad day, make sure you are going to call them when that student does have a successful day. I think our teachers at Lamar are very good about reaching out to parents on a consistent basis.”
She doesn’t just think that — parents show it to her when they ask that younger sons or daughters have the same teacher who taught their older child.
“It’s a great family here at Lamar,” Mack said, adding she sees no end to her journey. “As long as I can get up, my limbs are working, I’m in my right frame of mind, I’ll continue to come back to work.”
