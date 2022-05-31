After a special called meeting Friday, Garner ISD board members voted to table action on a four-day school week.
Garner ISD Superintendent Rebecca Hallmark said there was a great turnout of parents and staff to discuss the calendar options, before the board's unanimous vote.
The decision means the district will follow its previously adopted calendar for 2022-23, which can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/17bFuatmp3prHV-k7sJIRQW34_can3g6_/view.
"The unified feeling in the board room seemed to revolve around taking time over the next school year to gather more input from district stakeholders and examine how the year goes for those districts moving to a four-day school week for 2022-23," Hallmark said.
