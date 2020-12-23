MINERAL WELLS — Genesys Aerosystems has been purchased by Moog Inc. Genesys will remain at its locations in Mineral Wells and Anchorage, Alaska, and will continue doing business as Genesys Aerosystems, part of Moog’s Aircraft Controls segment.
As a world leader of flight control systems for military and commercial aircraft, Moog’s addition of Genesys adds advanced avionics suites, including the IDU-680 and IDU-450 displays, digital radios, ADAHRS, GPS, DAU and autopilots for fixed wing and rotorcraft aircraft, according to a press release.
“It has been exciting to be part-owner of Genesys Aerosystems as we have seen the company grow over the last few years,” Genesys Aerosystems CEO Roger Smith said. “We know that to optimize the growth potential of the company and product lines, Genesys needs to have a long-term parent company that can support both organic and inorganic growth, and Moog is just that company.”
“When searching for a company that would be the right fit for Genesys, we highlighted Moog as the best option to ensure our customers will still receive the highest level of customer support,” added Gordon Pratt, chief growth officer of Genesys Aerosystems. “The core philosophy of both companies is well-aligned; we expect the transition to be seamless and imperceptible to our suppliers and valued customers.”
About Genesys Aerosystems
Genesys Aerosystems is a leading provider of integrated avionics systems for military and civil customers. Genesys Aerosystems’ avionics systems include synthetic vision with three dimensional highway-in-the-sky navigation, integrated flight management and hazard alerting, and ultra-compact, highly ruggedized sensors that provide ultimate customer benefits of increased safety, improved dispatch rates, mission flexibility, and seamless future growth. Approved for all classes of aircraft, the company’s uniquely customizable open-architecture systems dramatically reduce integration costs and schedules for both OEM and retrofit applications. Genesys Aerosystems’ Helicopter Stability Augmentation System and Autopilot (HeliSAS) adds to its extensive range of S-TEC autopilot solutions and brings added safety within the reach of a host of operators for whom such systems were previously too expensive or heavy. For more information, visit https://www.genesys-aerosystems.com/.
