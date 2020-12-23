Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Sunny skies. Becoming windy late. Morning high of 64F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.