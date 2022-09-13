MINERAL WELLS – Genesys Aerosystems, a Moog Inc. company, announced Monday that it has received full EASA certification approval for the HeliSAS® Autopilot and Stability Augmentation System on the Bell 505 platform. The EASA approval covers both two-axis and three-axis configurations.
The new certification approval is in addition to the existing FAA STC plus CAA and ANAC approvals for the HeliSAS® on the Bell 505.
“The Bell 505 is highly successful worldwide, and Genesys wants to ensure the safety enhancing HeliSAS® system is also available in Europe,” said Jamie Luster, director of sales and marketing. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen our cooperation with Bell on other foreign certifications as needed.”
Duncan Van De Velde, Europe managing director, said the autopilot kit is useful for pilots because it enhances safety and eases pilot workload.
“We are thrilled to accept EASA type certification of Genesys Autopilot in the Bell 505,” he said. “Any fielded Bell 505 in Europe can now be retrofitted with Genesys’s system, and we look forward to meeting our customers’ needs.”
Orders can be placed now through the Bell factory for new aircraft and Genesys approved dealers for retrofit.
About Genesys Aerosystems, a Moog Inc. Company: Genesys Aerosystems was founded in 2014, but has been in business for over 40 years. Its heritage includes Chelton Flight Systems, Inc. and S-TEC Corporation, which are highly recognized names that have been in the industry for decades. Key customers include AgustaWestland, Airbus Military, Air Medical Group Holdings, Bell Helicopter, Carson Helicopters, Embraer, Grob Aircraft, Sikorsky, Textron AirLand, and commercial, military, and government fleets around the world.
For more information, visit www.genesys-aerosystems.com.
