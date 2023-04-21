GRAFORD – As the regular season nears its end, the Graford Lady Jackrabbits softball team looked the part of a contender during its dominant outing at home against the Perrin Lady Pirates on Thursday night. Graford needed just three innings to dispatch Perrin by a final score of 16-0.
With freshman pitcher Trinity Leach dealing from the mound, Graford entered the bottom of the first eager to score runs. The Lady Rabbits did just that as Graford junior Krimsyn Apilando belted a towering three-run home run over the centerfield fence to give her team the lead early. Her home run ignited an eight-run outburst from Graford.
“There were two runners on the bases with two outs, and I said, ‘Okay, I need to make something happen,’” Apilando said. “I didn’t want to get out, so once I saw that pitch down the middle I knew, ‘This is the one.’ I swung and wanted it to go over so bad. I wanted to do something special for the seniors on senior night. Once I rounded first, I looked up and was so excited to see the ball go over.”
After Leach retired three of four batters in the second inning, the Lady Jackrabbits went back to work at the plate. Just like they did in the first inning, the Lady Rabbits plated eight runs to increase the lead to 16-0. In the ensuing frame, Leach and the Graford defense picked up three quick outs to secure the run-rule-shortened victory in front of its home fans.
“People thought this would be a rebuilding year – and it has been – but this group has worked hard,” Graford head coach Lexia Lemley said. “I think they’ve proven to everyone that we can do what the softball program has done in the last three years. I’m super proud of them.”
The fun atmosphere has helped propel Graford to its level of success as well. Apilando said she and her teammates love to have fun together, cheer each other on and tease each other, too.
The Lady Rabbits will now await their first postseason opponent with the regular season completed. Lemley said she feels confident in her team’s chances this year after a trip to the regional final last season. Even though she lost seven seniors from last year’s team, Lemley remains confident in this year’s roster of young talent through their hard work and motivation to go far in the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.