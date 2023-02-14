COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M Forest Service is offering new Volunteer Recruitment Resources grants designed to help Texas volunteer fire departments strengthen their workforce and enhance community fire protection.
Available through the Rural VFD Assistance Program, eligible volunteer fire departments can apply for reimbursement of 100 percent of the actual cost for recruitment resources up to $3,000. Resources such as banners, mailouts, billboards and other promotional items qualify for reimbursement but must convey a call to action for the recruitment of volunteers.
Up to $300,000 of federal Volunteer Fire Assistance Funds are available for this pilot project, and grants are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Funding is available to volunteer fire departments that meet the following federal eligibility requirements:
• The department must serve a rural area or rural community with a population of 10,000 people or less.
• The department must be certified by the Texas Division of Emergency Management as having adopted the National Incident Management System (NIMS).
• The department must not be debarred, suspended or declared ineligible by any federal department or agency.
• The department must be comprised of at least 80 percent volunteer personnel.
A duty to protect is included in the mission of the Texas A&M Forest Service, and fire departments across the state are an essential partner in realizing that mission.
“Volunteer fire departments provide essential frontline emergency services that directly protect Texans and the state’s natural resources every day,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service fire chief. “We are excited to continue investing in fire departments, building their capacity to offer lifesaving services and better serve their communities.”
Texas A&M Forest Service has a long history of supporting fire departments across the state and is committed to helping enhance their emergency response capabilities.
To apply for Volunteer Recruitment Resources grant funding, visit TexasFD.com/RuralVFDAssistanceProgram.
