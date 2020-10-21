MINERAL WELLS — National Earth Science week was celebrated by all ages Saturday, Oct. 17 at the 20th Annual Crazy Fossil Dig at the Mineral Wells Fossil Park, which included fossil displays and a scavenger hunt.
Special guest Lee Higgenbotham, a paleontologist from Dallas, spoke of identifying fossils and the prehistoric times of the area. The fossils found in the park are around 300 million years old, dating back to the Pennsylvanian era when Texas was part of the sea.
“It makes me happy this park is a resource for so many folks and families,” Higgenbotham said.
