WEATHERFORD — Two Republicans facing off in a May 24 runoff to represent Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties in Austin listed similar legislative goals — lowering property taxes, border security and education — at a well-attended forum Thursday, hosted by the Parker County Republican Party.
Retired medical researcher and veterinarian Glenn Rogers differed, sometimes, in details of what they'd do to achieve their goals.
"When I go back (to Austin) I'm going to take the experience, I'm going to take the network I developed," Rogers told an audience of between 180 and 200 in the Doss Heritage Center. "You can't just go down there and throw bombs. You've got to be able to work with people. You don't want to send somebody to Austin that is just going to go down there and conduct ideological arguments and throw bombs."
Olcott said he is not afraid to stand up for his beliefs, evidenced by a petition he said he took to area school boards.
"I am being crucified over there in the Aledo area," he said. "It created a lot of enemies. I don't know whether I've been a bomb thrower, I've been a fighter. …You want someone that's not only going to vote conservatively. You want someone that is going to fight for what we believe in."
Incumbent Rogers applauded Gov. Greg Abbott for stationing Texas National Guard troops along the border in Operation Lone Star.
"We still have a lot of work to do," he said. "That's the federal government's responsibility. And I applaud Gov. (Greg) Abbott."
Olcott likewise criticized the White House response to the migrants' arrival and said Texas is simply picking up a chore the federal government has fumbled.
"I can promise you right now the federal government is never going to secure the border," he said. "We have a legal right for Texas to take over where the government's failed."
Thursday's forum was the last such formal meeting for the two House District 60 candidates before early voting begins on Monday and continues through Friday.
"I am a public school advocate," Rogers told the crowd. "I believe, as a conservative, that's my responsibility. … I don't believe in diverting public funds to private schools. Do you want these taxpayer dollars going, for instance, to a Muslim school?"
He also questioned whether many private schools will embrace the state's education testing regimen.
Olcott said he was "very happy" to hear Abbott say this past week that tax money should follow a student into private education if their parents choose it. He said he was less certain whether private classrooms are prepared to adopt state education requirements.
"I think you have to be careful that the government doesn't get into private schools or get into home schools," he said.
Olcott also said he would bar public schools from facilitating parents who allow their children to undergo sexual orientation therapies.
"I can't believe that is happening in Texas," he said.
The Comptroller of Public Accounts has estimated lawmakers will enter the 88th Legislative Session next January sitting on a $7.85 billion surplus.
That's money Rogers said could be used to "draw down" school property taxes, which by far represent the lion's share of annual levies. Rogers also said a voter-approved increase in the homestead exemption from $20,000 to $45,000 should be only a start.
"I would propose in the next session it should go to $80,000 or $100,000," he said.
Olcott cited a Texas Public Policy Foundation study indicating Texas property taxes can be cut in half in eight to 10 years using the surplus.
Political boundaries were redrawn last year, so whichever man is elected — there is no Democrat in the race — will be a new face representing Weatherford and Parker County.
Rogers, who now represents Palo Pinto and six counties south and west under the expiring map, said his first term coincided with "the most conservative legislative session" in modern state history. That's experience Parker County will need as long-time Rep. Phil King asks voters to promote him to the Senate, Rogers said.
Olcott pitched his conservative bonafides, which the co-founder of the Parker County Conservatives traced to a stint with the volunteer Minutemen who patrolled 22 miles of the southern border.
"That was my first taste of conservative activism," he said, describing what the experience brought him.
