The Mineral Wells Rams football team has a new star running back in speedster Jose Garcia.
The junior is off to an incredible start for the 2022 season, amassing 1,073 yards, which has him ranked fifth in Texas among rushers. He's also got 11 touchdowns through the Rams' first five games this season.
Garcia started the season on fire, as he had back-to-back 300-yard games. He ran for 320 yards in the season opener against Castleberry and followed that up with almost 400 yards on the ground against Western Hills. Against the Cougars, he went for 392 yards in the Rams' victory.
Garcia attributes most of his success to his offensive line and how they have been blocking this year.
"Honestly, I didn't even know I had that many yards," he said. "I knew I had more than 200, but I could tell my line was blocking well, which helped me have a good amount of yardage in those games."
As the season has progressed, the teams the Rams have faced have done a better job tackling Garcia, but he has still managed to average 120 yards over the previous three games.
He's impressed many this year, and in doing so, has gotten his name added to the watch-list for the Mr. Texas football award.
There are not a lot of 300-yard rushing games by a player, let alone back-to-back 300-yard games.
"It was pretty exciting to se," the junior said. "It was something I hadn't seen before."
Garcia's head coach Seth Hobbs attributes his success to the Ram's history as a runner.
"He has done a terrific job so far this season," Hobbs said. "One of the things that I think you could credit a lot of Jose's success to is his background as a runner. When he was in junior high, he was a track kid and did play football, but he was a track kid. He always had great endurance."
Hobbs has been impressed with Garcia's' transformation in his journey to take over the starting running back spot.
"Since Jose became a junior, he put on 15 pounds and has gotten to 175 to 180 pounds," Hobbs said. "Whereas, when he was a freshman, he was at 145 to 150 pounds. So he is a lot more solid compared to last year. He can keep the endurance, but is also able to run through tackles."
