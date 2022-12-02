WISE COUNTY — Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin is urging the public to call his office or the FBI with any information regarding 7-year-old Athena Strand, who remains missing after almost two days.
Strand was reported missing by her stepmother around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night at their home in Paradise, law enforcement have reported, and the search remains ongoing.
"This is heavy on our minds, many of us have gone without sleep," Akin said during a press conference Friday afternoon. "We're asking citizens, if they see anything, know anything, that they would call the sheriff's office [940-627-5971] and report it, or the FBI - 972-559-5000 - in hopes that we can get more information to get us to the point where we can find Athena.
The girl is described 4-feet-tall, 62 lbs., with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing washed out blue jeans with flowers embroidered on the pockets, a grey/black shirt and light brown boots.
Akin said the temperatures, which had dipped into the high 20s overnight, were cause for concern, as Strand was reportedly wearing a Tshirt.
"We have a lot of concern, and the longer it goes, the more we're concerned," he said. "But I'm an optimistic guy — we're trying to do everything we can to find this child."
Strand's stepmother reported to police that Athena had left the home, off County Road 3573 in Paradise, upset following an argument, and never returned.
Akin said the stepmother was the only one home at the time, and Athena's father was on his way south for a deer hunting trip when he got the call, and turned around. Athena's biological mom lives in Oklahoma, according to her social media.
"Both the mother, stepmother and father have been very cooperative," Akin said. "The interviews have been documented by a local Texas Ranger and one of our local investigators."
Roughly 300 community members showed up to the First Baptist Church in Cottondale, volunteering to search after the girl's disappearance.
Wise County Sheriff Chief Dep. Craig Johnson said they were able to cover a "vast amount" of acreage quicker than they normally would have with the volunteers, but as of this time, volunteers are asked to stand down until further notice.
"Some folks come and volunteer, and that's great, but we struggle now on where to direct them," he said.
Akin urged citizens, particularly those within a close proximity, to check their properties closely, including outbuildings, barns, brush and vehicles.
"Even if you're within 20 miles ... just search your acreage so we can have peace of mind," he said.
The investigation drew criticism early on, as an Amber Alert was not issued until the day after Athena went missing. Akin said his office did send out the alert to the Department of Public Safety, but it was not immediately issued due to parameters set in place by the state.
"Obviously, there's reason for concern when a child has not been recovered in 24 hours," he said.
Investigations have been conducted with registered sex offenders who live in the area, but Akin said while they're not ruling anything out, it is not believed to be responsible.
Law enforcement have also canvassed homes in the area for video footage of any possible vehicles in the area, but that has not been fruitful.
As to whether foul play is a factor, Akin said they don't necessarily expect it, but "we do understand that may be a possibility."
