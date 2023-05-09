MINERAL WELLS — Community Christian School senior Brendan Hennech will start his run to a degree in sports kinesiology well in scoring position.
That’s second base for anyone who’s not a baseball player like Hennech, who will walk the graduation stage with his fellow Warriors on May 26 already holding his two-year associates degree from Weatherford College.
The son of Michael and Lana Hennech becomes the 10th alumnus of the Christian private school in Mineral Wells to complete the 8-year-old dual credits partnership between the two schools.
The choice to take the program’s qualification exam his freshman year was a wise one.
“For one thing, it’s cheaper to finish my first two years of college,” he said. “And, two, doing it now saved more time for me in the future.”
Hennech, 18, looks forward to attending both graduation ceremonies — the college pomp and circumstance is eight days before the other — for the bookmark they represent.
“I think high school is meaningful because it’s a chapter in my life that I’m moving on from,” he said. “And graduating from Weatherford College, I think it’s more of an achievement because I’ve proved to myself that I can make a commitment and follow through on something and get it done.”
He fostered those skills in his academic as well as sports pursuits at Community Christian, where those two fields guide him toward his career choice.
He also is aware life on the Stephenville campus will differ from the online college learning he mastered.
“I think I’ll be a little more prepared,” he said. “But I think it’s going to be new, because in the classes I’ll be taking I’ll be one of the younger ones in.”
Hennech said his parents, who brought him to Texas from China when he was a year and a half old, are proud of him.
“And (they’re) happy I have a good idea of what I want to do already and have made steps toward doing what I want to do.”
