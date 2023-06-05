PALO PINTO COUNTY — An electric cooperative serving much of rural Palo Pinto County is bringing high-speed internet to residents at a steady pace, officials said last week.
Early progress has been made in the Possum Kingdom Lake area, Kanyon Payne, manager of internet products and services for United Cooperative Services, said during a call.
“As far as the PK area, we’re still building out the northeast quadrant,” Payne said. “And we’re making our way toward the southwest portion of the lake in Possum Kingdom.”
The rural co-op joined the nationwide effort to bring broadband internet services to rural areas with a 2019 survey.
United Cooperative Services counts more than 100,000 meters on more than 11,000 miles of lines in 14 North Texas counties.
Marty Haught, assistant general manager and chief operating officer, said 92 percent of members green-lighted the idea of faster connections.
Construction of the fibre optic network, using both existing and new lines, began the following year, he said.
“What we learned is that we really want to drive fibre to as many homes as possible,” he said. “In the last few months, we’ve been able to turn up meters in Possum Kingdom.”
Resident on the peninsula at PK are up next, those on and near Farm-to-Market 2951.
“That’s kind of where we’re going next, as far as Possum Kingdom goes,” Haught said.
Work has begun in southwest areas of the county including near Santo.
“We’ve got some areas that we’re constructing around the town,” Haught said. “We’ve got some areas around Gordon. If our infrastructure is near them them, anybody outside the city limits is eligible.”
Haught explained the carrier provides electricity almost exclusively in unincorporated areas.
“There are some incorporated towns that we do serve,” he said. “But for the most part our service areas are adjacent to them.”
The officials said prices will be in the $60 to $90 range, offering from 300 megabytes to one gigabyte.
“We increased the speed, but we didn’t increase the cost,” Haught said. “We’ve built the backbone. and what comes after the backbone is the service distribution. and after distribution will be the drops to the homes.”
Payne directed members interested in the cooperative’s progress go to www.connect.ucs.net and scroll down to a map showing areas where high-speed is active and under construction.
