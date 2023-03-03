Gordon may not exactly be known as a basketball powerhouse. But that reputation could easily change after this season.
The Longhorns (24-9) find themselves in an unfamiliar spot as they prepare to take on Graford (33-3) in the Region 3-1A showdown Friday night in Mansfield. The last time Gordon won a playoff game was 2002, and the program had never made it past the second round of playoffs.
"When we beat Rochelle in area, that was the first in history," Gordon Head Coach Shad Reed said. "We've never been in a regional tournament."
The Graford Jackrabbits are no stranger to success — they've been to the state title game eight times, winning it all last year.
"They want you to win," Graford Head Coach Jeff Bell said of the community's enthusiasm for the basketball program. "It's as close to a Hoosier mentality as I've ever been a part of."
Bell, in his 41st year of coaching and third season in Graford, knows what it takes to win. He spent 11 years coaching the Brock Eagles, leading them to back-to-back state championships in 2002 and 2003. (It's more than worth noting that Brock is also a regional semifinalist, taking on Shallowater at 8 p.m. Friday in Frenship.)
"I did it at Brock, but winning back-to-back is very hard. People don't realize how hard it is to win a playoff game," Bell said. "My philosophy is we can't look the other way, you really do have to take it one game at a time.
"There's no bad teams out there now — everybody is here for a reason."
The coaching world can be a small one, and Bell and Reed won't be seeing each other for the first time Friday night. Their paths have crossed more than once as coaches — Reed has served as a head coach 16 of his 21 total years and was the principal at Martin's Mill when Bell's son took the boys’ basketball program to the state title game, which was cancelled because of COVID.
But while the two coaches may share similarities, the teams themselves are quite a bit different.
Gordon is loaded with talented youngsters. Four freshmen, Riley Reed, Stryker Reed, Aidan Shank and Brayden Walters start for the Longhorns alongside sophomore Juan Cabrera. Three other freshman, one sophomore and a junior make up the bench for Gordon.
"My varsity is actually younger than the JV. We don't have a kid older than 16 on varsity," Reed said. "Everybody talks about youth and maturity, and there are some immaturities but a lot of our kids are mature beyond their years."
A lot of that may have to do with upbringing — Riley and Stryker Reed are both coaches' kids, as sons of Shad Reed and Gordon AD and Head Football Coach Mike Reed. The two families are close, but no relation.
"You don't really think of them as 14- and 15-year-olds," Shad Reed said. "And I definitely don't coach them as that. They're coached hard and there's a demand factor and they produce ... their parents are supportive as well."
Reed isn't a stranger to the coaching world, but this is his first year at the Longhorn basketball helm. Having a team of youngsters provided him the opportunity in his inaugural season to build a solid foundation.
"Most of them I'll have for four years, a couple of them for three years," he said. "Usually you inherit a team and the players, but I get to establish a program here."
Graford lost several of its players from last year's state championship team to graduation, but returned a "good nucleus" of kids this year, including Brad Lemley, McKennon Lemley, Christian Shea, Connor Waters and 6-foot-8 center Colin Roberts.
"He's been a tremendous asset in more ways than one, and he's really come into his own this year," Bell said.
The Jackrabbits also have a strong supporting cast in players coming in off the bench.
"We've got a team that's really unified, really playing great team ball together," Bell said. "From a coach's aspect, it's been real rewarding — I don't have to worry about anything they do, they're totally bought in."
Gordon's lineup and approach are different, given their size, with a focus on playing hard and fast.
Smaller size typically means more beyond-the-arc shooters and Gordon has them in spades.
"Four of our kids can really shoot," Reed said, adding that the team has hit close to 300 three-pointers this year. "Aidan had six on Tuesday, with four of them in the third quarter.
"We hit three's on five straight possessions and just buried 'em."
The head coach also noted the team's unselfishness.
"There are four guys that average double digits — on any given night, one can go for 20, 30," Reed said. "They're not thinking, 'I gotta get these points.' They want everybody to have that success."
Bell praised the work of Reed and the Longhorns in forming a skilled, guard-oriented team.
"We're going to have to do our thing," he said. "And hopefully, we'll play really good defense."
The Gordon head coach was equally complimentary of the coaching legacy created by Bell.
"We know we've got a tough task but I tell our kids, 'Expect to win.' I don't have a problem preaching the underdog role," he said. "Our kids are so young, we don't have anything to lose.
"I'm glad we get to play them as freshmen and sophomores. Now we know what we've got to do to get to that level."
Tipoff for Friday's regional semifinal is at 7 p.m. at Mansfield High School.
The regional final, against either Huckabay or Dodd City, will be Saturday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.