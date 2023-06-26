The Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce announced Sunday its two-year president and CEO is leaving the post.
“All of us serving on the board of directors would like to thank David May for his service to the chamber and the city of Mineral Wells,” Chamber President Cody Jordan wrote in a public statement. “David’s heart and passion for our community allowed him to move boldly into the role as chamber president/CEO.”
Jordan’s note also named former Mineral Wells ISD Athletic Director Seth Hobbs to succeed May.
“Seth is a nine-year resident of Mineral Wells and has built strong relationships with many community stakeholders and business owners in this time,” the announcement said. “His experience as an athletic director fits perfectly with the chamber’s desire for a leader who is a team builder, goal-oriented, accountable for results and budget minded.”
The move comes as Mineral Wells steps into its new designation by the 88th Legislature as The Wellness Capital of Texas.
Jordan’s announcement said the chamber will work with local businesses to promote the wellness designation. That includes encouraging local restaurants to offer signature healthy plates and to develop wellness within their own staffs.
“This initiative will be a powerful recruitment tool for bringing in new businesses as it enhances our quality of life,” Jordan said.
May has overseen growth at the chamber, with 88 new businesses joining in 2022 for a total of 450.
“Which I believe is the most in the history of the chamber,” May wrote in a public statement.
The chamber added two part-time and one full-time position during May’s tenure, updated its website and created the Friday Forum monthly lecture series.
May also can take large credit for developing and promoting the Legislative wellness designation, which was unveiled last Friday.
“I greatly enjoyed the job and working with staff and stakeholders to create a stronger chamber to better serve our members and the community,” May wrote. “I learned a lot and, overall, it was a great experience. I have lived in and served this community for 21 years, and throughout I have used my roles to try to help it grow and prosper.
“I love Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County and wish only the best for everyone. I thank my friends, co-workers and everyone who have helped and supported me along the way.”
His parting statement did not indicate a next move. May was the longtime editor of the former Mineral Wells Index newspaper, a sister publication of the Weatherford Democrat.
