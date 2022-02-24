WEATHERFORD — Winter weather threw its wrench — again — this week, as icy precipitation closed down schools and government offices, and cancelled numerous activities.
Rain and sleet made its way in early Wednesday morning. While some schools adjusted to a delayed start time, others began on time but most all issued early release notices and cancelled school for Thursday. Afterschool activities were also cancelled.
Freezing drizzle and freezing rain were expected to be widespread Thursday morning, making for icy and hazardous travel areawide, according to the National Weather Service - Fort Worth, though precipitation was expected to end midday and into the afternoon hours with a slow improvement to travel conditions thereafter. Bridges and overpasses will be the last to improve and may stay icy into Friday morning.
County offices in Parker and Palo Pinto county announced early closures Wednesday and all day Thursday. Early voting sites were also cut short and closed Thursday.
Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller said their early voting sites closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Friday is the last day of early voting, and no extensions will be added due to weather.
"It will just make for a very busy day [Friday] and on Tuesday," Miller said.
Election Day for the 2022 March primary is Tuesday.
Of the 110,784 registered voters in Parker County, roughly 8,000 had voted as of Thursday.
