The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information in connection to a man found deceased next to a railroad track near the Acme Brick Plant.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said a witness stopped at a railroad crossing for a passing train just before 1 a.m. Friday morning in the 2300 block of Bennett Road and observed a man lying motionless in a ditch. The Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was contacted and deputies arrived on scene.
Sheriff’s Criminal investigators said the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death is currently under investigation.
"There are apparent injuries on the victim consistent with homicidal violence, and we are investigating the incident as such," said Authier, adding the Texas Rangers were contacted to assist in the investigation.
Authier also said the victim’s identity is not being made public until the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has forensically identified the man, and the next-of-kin has been notified.
The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy.
No further details will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555. You may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to identity and arrest of the suspect(s) involved.
You may also submit an anonymous tip by text or e-mail by contacting tip411 by logging onto www.parkercountysheriff.net.
